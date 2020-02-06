February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Four monthly exams would seem like a ‘luxury’ to most students

By CM Reader's View00

My two girls in the UK, one in her final degree year and the other in her final A level year are doing mock tests every two weeks.

Four monthly exams would seem like a ‘luxury’ to most students.

These students need to get real and understand that it is a very competitive market out there. They should stop complaining and start learning otherwise they will not be able to compete in the real world.

Panagia mou.

JI

Thousands of students boycott classes over exam change


Related posts

The state cannot be held responsible for financial losses sustained since 1974

CM Reader's View

Our View: Nicosia needs to learn some planning lessons from Limassol

CM: Our View

We should not criticise children for wanting something better than is being offered

CM Reader's View

Twenty days hardly enough to obtain required documents

CM Reader's View

Adam’s rib

CM Guest Columnist

A miserable state of affairs

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign