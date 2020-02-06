February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It’s all a matter of time management

CM Reader's View
Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay

University is not all that daunting if you follow the rules of ‘time management’, hand in your essays on time , do your research and refrain from the ‘copy/paste from Wikipedia.

I went to University at the ripe old age of 55 and got through it undaunted. I followed the rules and graduated with a 1st Class Honours Degree and most importantly I did the degree just for my own satisfaction .

However , if you spend your Uni days ‘living it up ‘ and when the ‘hour of reckoning ‘ comes like a train and no work has been done then it certainly can be daunting to say the least!


