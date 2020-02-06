February 6, 2020

Man injured in ladder fall dies six days later

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A man who suffered head injuries from a fall a week ago in Paphos died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old had been in a critical condition in Paphos hospital after apparently falling from the height of four metres on January 30.

He was found next to the entrance of an abandoned building.

It is believed he climbed a ladder, which was found lying next to him, to get into the building, lost his balance and fell.

 


