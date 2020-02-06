February 6, 2020

PEP bad debts discussion ends in acrimony

By George Psyllides

House president Demetris Syllouris was forced to interrupt a meeting of the watchdog committee on Thursday after a war of words broke out between MPs over a list of politically exposed persons (PEPs) with bad debts.

The meeting was attended by central bank governor Constantinos Herodotou who was meant to answer questions over the list and its contents, which had become a bone of contention between ruling Disy and Akel.

Syllouris ended the session and asked everyone to leave the room after a shouting match broke out between Disy MP Costakis Constantinou and Akel’s Irini Charalambides.

The PEP document – marked ‘confidential’ – was first delivered to House president Demetris Syllouris by former CBC boss Chrystalla Giorghadji in April of 2019 just before she stepped down.

Days later, Syllouris held a courtesy meeting with her successor, Herodotou. During the meeting, Syllouris surprised the governor by handing him back the list and asking the bank to process data held by commercial banks regarding delinquent loans held by PEPs and on possible circumspect debt write-offs.


