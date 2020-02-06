February 6, 2020

Promotion of Cyprus Shipping in the Netherlands

Deputy Minister for Shipping, Natasa Pilidou (CNA)

Shipping Deputy Minister, Mrs Natasa Pilides, during her visit in the Netherlands between the 4th and 7th of February 2020,  will have meetings with a number of shipping companies based in Netherlands, aiming to present the advantages offered by the Cyprus flag and Cyprus as an important shipping center, as well as the attractive tax framework governing Cyprus shipping.

On Wednesday, February 5th, 2020 the Shipping Deputy Minister will host a reception for shipping executives and agents of the international shipping industry. The reception will take place in the National Museum of Antiquities of the Netherlands (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden), in the city of Leiden, where the dedicated Cyprus exhibition «Cyprus: A dynamic island» is taking place, the biggest archaeological exhibition abroad until now, where more than 300 Cypriot antiquities are exhibited. The dual purpose of the event is to effectively promote Cyprus shipping while promoting the rich Cypriot culture, seeking to strengthen the business and the cultural ties of the two countries.

 


