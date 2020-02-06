February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prosecution of former top police official suspended

By George Psyllides00

The attorney-general has suspended prosecution of former deputy chief of police Andreas Kyriacou who had been charged in relation with leaking information to the media regarding the assassination plans of an Ayia Napa businessman involved with the underworld.

Kyriacou, who had been sacked from the force, was accused of leaking to the media that Serbian Interpol had given their Cypriot counterparts a tip that an assassination attempt was going to take place against Phanos Kalopsidiotis months before he was finally murdered in June 2016.

The police officer in Cyprus who was dealing with the information from Serbia called the man believed to be the mastermind behind the contract killing, apparently thinking he was actually calling Serbian Interpol.

This alerted the man who called off the hit.

On Thursday, it was announced that the attorney-general had granted a request by Kyriacou’s defence to suspend prosecution.

The AG said he had taken into account that the offences were classed as misdemeanours, the long time since their commission in 2016, the lengthy legal process ahead, and the serious effects and damage the former deputy chief has already suffered.

Kyriacou said he felt vindicated, adding that he reserved all his legal rights.

“The issue is not over for me. It is just starting,” he said.

Kyriacou was also suspected of having leaked a 2015 report, which had been classified as a service document and was intended for internal police use only.

A copy of the report was subsequently presented by an MP at the House ethics committee while the next day parts of it were published in a newspaper.


