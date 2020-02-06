February 6, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

The state cannot be held responsible for financial losses sustained since 1974

By CM Reader's View00
Kyrenia high street

I have lost all my property in the occupied area and so it would benefit me for half the country to dig deep into what savings they have left (or the RoC borrows the money or raises taxes).

However I think it is ridiculous to suggest that this a ‘public burden’.

In my mind ‘public burden’ refers to the costs required to run and maintain the country not to turn the invasion and resultant loss of land by a foreign power over which RoC has no control into a public burden.

The increase in the value of land in the free areas is as a result of supply and demand together with tourism. Something is only as ‘valuable’ as somebody else is willing to pay. I don’t begrudge anybody making money. I remember Limassol in the 1980s, it was titchy and it’s become a city like anywhere else as the population increased and those people have most likely contributed to the GDP in one way or an other too.

