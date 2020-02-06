February 6, 2020

UNSG closely watching EEZ developments ‘with concern’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary-General is closely monitoring the developments in Cyprus’ EEZ with concern, his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq has said.

Haq made the statement when asked to respond to comments by Foreign Minister Nicos Chistodoulides where he criticised the UN for not doing more regarding the illegal activities of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ.

Repeating a statement made on  May 6, 2019, Haq recalled the UNSG’s position which, he said, has not changed. “Offshore hydrocarbons have the potential to benefit both communities in Cyprus,” he added.

He noted that the Secretary-General recalled that two Cyprus leaders  had previously agreed in negotiations that natural resources in a unified Cyprus would lie within the competence of the future federal government.

“The SG is monitoring the developments closely with concern,” Haq said.

On January 18, Turkey sent the drillship ‘Yavuz to EEZ block 8, which is licensed to the ENI – Total consortium for hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation activities.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

