All you ever wanted to know about cacao ceremonies

Larnaca’s Tree of Life Centre on Sunday invites the public to explore the intuitive and energetic experience of cacao ceremonies led by facilitators Kiry Bliss and Lena Michael.
It’s a rising trend among numerous global communities and this week’s session isn’t the first time our island has seen a cacao ceremony. But what is it?
“Pure Sacred or Ceremonial grade Cacao,” explain the organisers, “is a natural plant medicine that is also a nutrient-dense superfood great for the heart and its energy centre. Working with this High Vibration Cacao in a ceremony is a powerful but gentle way to open and connect with your heart. It can tap into your highest self, helping the release of any old blocks and traumas, shed light and clear emotional scars/wounds and in turn influence/transform your intuition thus allowing your natural flow and creativity to shine.”
The way it usually works is that participants sit in a circle, set an intention, drink the cacao and pass it on. From there each session’s development depends on the leader. In some ceremonies, participants lay down and visualise, in others they dance or do a sound meditation.
The Tree of Life’s ceremony will feature a sound bath by guest Antonia Michalakakou. Using Tibetan and Crystal singing bowls she will create melodic sounds that assist in relaxation, meditation and a general state of calm. “The magic from the sound can raise our natural frequency and vibration and in turn help to release blockages and restore our balance and flow,” they explain.
The ceremony lasts a couple of hours, starting at 4pm and the organisers advise that participants eat lightly before the session and no later than 2pm. They add that it’s best to limit the coffee intake for the day as caffeine doesn’t mix well with cacao.
If you are pregnant, breast-feeding, taking antidepressants or have a heart condition, let the organisers know so they can adjust your doses.
The rest is left up to facilitators and the energy of the group.
Sacred Cacao Ceremony with Crystal Bowl Sound Bath
Cacao ceremony with facilitators Kiry Bliss and Lena Michael. February 9. Tree of Life Centre, Larnaca. 4pm-9pm. Pre-booking is necessary. €20. Tel: 96-409223, 95-711801