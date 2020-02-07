February 7, 2020

Archbishop returns after cancer treatment in the US

By George Psyllides00
Archbishop Chrysostomos

Archbishiop Chrysostomos has returned from the USA where he underwent cancer treatment, it was announced on Friday.

The Church primate returned late on Thursday and was visited at the archbishopric on Friday by well-wishers.

Chrysostomos travelled to the US on January 27 to undergo specialised treatment following the completion of chemotherapy on the island to treat liver cancer.

He was admitted into a liver cancer treatment centre in North Carolina.

He told the gathered crowd that he was doing well, and that doctors had managed to eliminate any tumours the chemotherapy did not catch.

The archbishop praised the Greek doctor who treated him, saying he was a great scientist who managed to destroy all the growths, even one at a difficult spot.

“Thank God. And so, we are here again,” he said.

Chrysostomos was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and has since undergone surgery in the UK and a series of chemotherapy sessions.


