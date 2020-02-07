February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Defence ministry confirms €240m French arms deal

By Nick Theodoulou0259
According to La Tribune Cyprus signed contracts with the European company MBDA for the supply of Mistral (pictured) and Exocet missiles

The defence ministry confirmed on Friday reports in French media that that it has purchased 240m euros worth of military equipment from France.

The reports originated from the French newspaper La Tribune.

An announcement from the defence ministry stated that the procurement of arms is simply part of upgrading the National Guard’s military capabilities.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this issue and its relation to national security, no further details will made available at present,” the announcement said.

According to La Tribune Cyprus signed contracts with the European company MBDA for the supply of Mistral and Exocet missiles at an estimated cost of 240m euros.

Exocet are listed as anti-ship missiles and Mistral are surface-to-air missiles.

MBDA reportedly works with over 90 armed forces worldwide.

The arms sale comes at a time of heightened tension in the Mediterranean over natural gas reserves.

Last week the French aircraft carrier ‘Charles de Gaulle’ sailed through Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) block 8, close to the Turkish drill ship ‘Yavuz’.

Block 8 has been licensed for drilling by Italy’s ENI and France’s Total.

 


