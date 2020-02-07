February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Electric car scheme: first three years depreciation paid for by the government

By CM Reader's View00
The EAC's electric cars

Way I read this they’ve got two schemes.

First is to scrap a vehicle that’s over 15 years of age. For that you get €2000 and you must buy a new car, with no caveats. Any car, petrol or alternate fuel, it doesn’t matter. It’s a photocopy of the scrappage scheme used elsewhere.

The other one is a straight grant of €5000 to anyone who buys a new electric or hybrid car with a motor that’s less than 1800 cc and costs less than €40k.

Again it’s identical to grants allowed throughout the EU, though in most cases (but not all) they don’t include hybrids.

So they get rid of some of the clunkers and they’re replaced by safer, more fuel efficient vehicles. In Britain some companies added their own discounts.

The cc and €40k limit for electric/hybrid is an added twist. In the UK the €5k grant applied to all electric vehicles. Here they take the view that it’s more for average Joe, not those who want a Tesla or Porsche.

So if you’ve got access to a clapped out junker (it must have a valid MOT though), scrap that, then buy a hybrid and the government will give you €7k. meaning that’s your first three years depreciation paid for.

L

Government to extend electric car scheme


Related posts

How did PRIO arrive at these conclusions?

CM Reader's View

It’s all a matter of time management

CM Reader's View

Four monthly exams would seem like a ‘luxury’ to most students

CM Reader's View

The state cannot be held responsible for financial losses sustained since 1974

CM Reader's View

Our View: Nicosia needs to learn some planning lessons from Limassol

CM: Our View

We should not criticise children for wanting something better than is being offered

CM Reader's View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign