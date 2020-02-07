February 7, 2020

Former Larnaca mayor found guilty of corruption

By George Psyllides0125
Larnaca Mayor Andreas Louroudjiatis (smoking) is among those found guilty

Former Larnaca mayor Andreas Louroudjiatis, three state officials and a private company were found guilty of corruption on Friday in relation to the operation of two waste management plants in Larnaca and Paphos.

Two other defendants and a company were acquitted.

The court adjourned for February 14 when the state will file a request for the defendants’ assets to be seized. On February 25, defence lawyers will plead for leniency during the mitigation hearing.

Louroudjiatis, the financial controller of Paphos municipality Demetris Patsalides, town planning department engineer Michalis Pantis, former town planning department engineer Giorgos Koullapis, and Helector Cyprus Ltd, were found guilty following a long trial.

Former town planning department engineer Antonis Kourouzides, doctor Nicolas Koullapis, as well as the latter’s company, Midoriaco Ltd, were acquitted.

The case concerns waste management company Helector, the operator of two landfills – one at Marathounda, Paphos, the other at Koshi, Larnaca – which is alleged to have overcharged municipalities by reporting higher waste volumes while public officials looked the other way in return for backhanders.

According to the state legal service, the case in question concerned bribery, corruption, conspiracy and money laundering offences with 16 individuals and companies initially charged.

“The individuals involved were all state officials and workers who received kickbacks in excess of €1m to promote the interests of defendant Helector Cyprus, which managed the two projects,” a written statement said.

In the course of the trial, former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas and four other individuals had pleaded guilty.


