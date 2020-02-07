February 7, 2020

How did PRIO arrive at these conclusions?

I don’t believe the PRIO numbers here.

How on earth can anyone come up with a scenario that GDP per capita would increase by €11.000 under a solution scenario?

Currently Cyprus’ GDP per capital is around €26,000…an increase of 11,000 would take it to the same level as France which is clearly absurd.

Also where on earth do they get this figure of 650 billion being opened up from Turkey?

In short, I think this numbers are nonsense.

I wonder just how they came to the cost side of the equation….two regional governments, 2 judicial systems..and then the federal layer on top. Let’s see these numbers!

MES

Cyprus problem solution could bring huge ‘peace dividend’, PRIO says


