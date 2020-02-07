February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Krinos Court – New Residential Development by Aristo Developers in the heart of Paphos

With its sustainable expansion strategy drive, and delivery of new development projects, Aristo Developers enriches its real estate portfolio with the addition of KRINOS COURT, a modern development of luxury apartments in the heart of Paphos.

This new project evolves into an exclusive development with direct access to all the contemporary urban amenities such as educational institutions, shopping centers, restaurants and hotel resorts a mere 5 minutes from the historic city center.

KRINOS COURT comprises of 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, featuring excellent technical specifications bestowed by comfort and functionality, differentiating with their modern design. The project enjoys a communal swimming pool with a cozy outdoor patio.

This new residential project by Aristo Developers is an ideal choice for a permanent home while bringing together all the features of a lucrative investment, having already attracted a significant number of investors of various nationalities. It is worth noting the strong investment interest shown by several buyers for this development as KRINOS COURT has already achieved a striking result of sales in excess of 30% of the total available units of the project.

Aristo Developers remains committed to its expansion strategy, constantly presenting new projects and developments, building on its 40 years of continued leadership in the construction and real estate sector in Cyprus.

For more information and a full presentation of KRINOS COURT and other developments of Aristo Developers please visit www.aristodevelopers.com


