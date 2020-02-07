February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man to face trial over wife’s murder

By George Psyllides00
Officers at the scene of the killing in Paphos (CNA)

A 42-year-old Syrian man was referred to the criminal court Friday to face trial in connection with murdering his wife in Paphos on January 20.

Hussein Farouh will appear before the Paphos criminal court on March 16 to answer charges relating to the murder of his wife Ghada Ak Nouri, 31. He will remain in custody until then.

Nouri, a mother of seven underage children, was stabbed to death with a knife in the family’s home. Suspicion immediately fell on Farouh who fled the scene and remained at large until his arrest three days later.

Three of the five children who lived with their mother were at home at the time of the murder while the other two, aged 11 and 12, were at the suspect’s brother’s home. The suspect later took the three to his brother.

The other two, 16 and 17, live in Syria.

Nouri was found by two welfare officers on the floor of the living room during a routine visit. A post mortem confirmed she died from internal bleeding as a result of knife wounds to her chest.

 


