February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Manhunt after suspected kidnap of woman and baby

By Nick Theodoulou0495
Alexis Mouzourides

The police are searching for 28-year-old Alexis Mouzourides in connection with the suspected abduction of a 19-year-old woman and her 10-month-old baby, authorities announced on Friday evening.

Police confirmed that a possible abduction case is ongoing in Limassol after a man forcibly entered a car with a 19-year-old woman and a baby inside and then drove off.

It is understood that the man intercepted the car in which the woman and baby were passengers, forced the driver out of the car and sped off.

“Yes, we can confirm that there is an ongoing incident of suspected abduction and the police have sent out a team,” a police official told the Cyprus Mail on Friday evening.

It is suspected that the 19-year-old is the former partner of Mouzouris.

The police are asking anyone with information to please call 25 805 057, the citizen’s contact line 1460 or the nearest police station.

He is being sought for kidnapping, assault, threat of violence, reckless driving and driving a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

 


