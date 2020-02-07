February 7, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg’s sister to address Reflect festival

Randi Zuckerberg, sister of the Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg, is coming to Cyprus for the first time.

An entrepreneur, investor, bestselling author, and Emmy-nominated tech media personality, Randi will take part in the Reflect Festival (www.reflectfest.com).

An early employee at Facebook, Randi is best known for creating Facebook Live, now used by more than a billion people around the world.

She is the founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, with the mission of supporting current and future entrepreneurs through investment, mentorship, and media.

Reflect festival is a future-focused event that will be held for the third time in Limassol, the largest of its type in the region. It will connect more than 3,000 people near the beachfront of the historic old town.

Four different stages will cover topics spanning from the future of technology through future of business, health, self-development, money, power, sustainability, society, and much more. A total of 70 presenters from all around the world will attend, including world-renowned experts.

At Reflect, attendees will have the chance to see a colourful mix of exceptional, innovative and inspiring people also including Chief Heart Officer at VaynerMedia, Claude Silver; Founder & CEO at Talent Fountain, a boutique consulting firm focused on talent acquisition, management, and startup culture, David Bizer; and co-founder of Emotech Chelsea Chen, who is building the very first robot with personality in the world.

The festival offers a unique chance to meet Randi along with many other top-notch personalities who will share insights into what the future is bringing!

Last year’s Reflect festival

 


