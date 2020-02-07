February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs approve creation of research and innovation deputy ministry

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides

The House plenary session on Friday approved the creation of a deputy ministry for research, innovation and digital strategy, to be launched on March 1.

“In recent years, Cyprus has taken very important steps in research and innovation and several policies and programmes have been implemented by the government to assist this,” said Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides after MPs voted.

“People engaged in both research and innovation, as well as digital policy, are now a rapidly expanding community that can form the basis for the country’s new development model.”

He added that society and the young needed a governance framework that will help them make the most of their potential.

“The establishment of the deputy ministry as a strong and specialised central body and the policies that govern both research, innovation and digital policy are a necessity that is now becoming a reality,” he said.

The deputy ministry will bring together various services under one roof. It aims to design and implement a unified national strategy scientifically, reforming and modernising the way the government works to be able to support and promote research, innovation and digital policy.

This is the third deputy ministry, following the creation of a deputy shipping ministry in 2018 and a deputy tourism ministry in 2019.

Four members voted against the creation of the new ministry and 42 in favour.

 


Related posts

Kleftiko and singing added to cultural heritage list

Annette Chrysostomou

Defence ministry confirms €240m French arms deal

Nick Theodoulou

Former Larnaca mayor found guilty of corruption

George Psyllides

‘Harassment from Turkish troops’ halts work on iconic Spitfire café

George Psyllides

Wizz Air to launch direct Larnaca Yerevan flights

Annette Chrysostomou

Archbishop returns after cancer treatment in the US

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign