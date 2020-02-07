February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

MPs pass €60m guarantee for solar power farm

By Nick Theodoulou030

Parliament on Friday narrowly voted in favour of a €60 million government guarantee to a private company overseeing the building of a 50MW solar power farm.

The project is funded by the European Investment Bank under the NER300 plan which pushes for greater renewable energy production.

Akel MP Stefanos Stefanou said he voted in favour of the project which “by the default, the government is very unlikely to do.”

He also referred to Cyprus’ targets on renewable energy, saying “that if the project is not done, we will end up facing more delays and more fines.”

He was referring to the EU fines imposed on Cyprus for failing to meet its RES obligations.

The issue has been passed to and fro. It was debated in five House finance committee sessions and went to the house four times.

 


Related posts

Claim that Soviets had role in Holocaust enrages Russian ambassador

Nick Theodoulou

Manhunt after suspected kidnap of woman and baby

Nick Theodoulou

President strikes back over EEZ partition claims

George Psyllides

President announces measures to counter match fixing (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Government gets its way over phone tapping bill, ‘unenforceable’ amendments withdrawn

George Psyllides

MPs approve creation of research and innovation deputy ministry

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign