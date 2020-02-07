Partying it up this weekend

It’s a bit of a strange time of year, the post-Christmas blues have worn off but the events scene is in a bit of a limbo until the carnival festivities pick up. But, there are still several parties and live music performances going on this weekend to let loose.

Coming up on Saturday in Limassol, Sousami Bar is hosting a closing party – no the bar is not closing down, it’s just taking a little break to wind down after the holiday madness and before the carnival fiestas are in full swing. Its pre-break event will feature music from DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis from 9pm to 2am.

For those in the capital city who want a blast from the past, Semeli Hotel is holding a retro disco night with music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. DJ Chris Americanos will be on the decks and entrance costs €8 which includes the first drink.

Also in Nicosia on Saturday, STEPS bar is organising a night dedicated to indie rock. DJ Psych (aka George Lampropoulos) will be playing dance tunes of the indie rock genre from 9.30pm onwards.

If it’s more of a live music vibe you are looking for, Nicosia has a great show on. RED. Music Stage is hosting popular Cypriot singer Alexia in her The Untold Story of Women in Jazz series. Saturday will be a special performance for the singer as she’s celebrating her birthday as well. Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzerald and more iconic female jazz singers will be featured on the night, led by the voice of Alexia and the musicians of the island’s Modern European Jazz scene.

On Sunday, DownTown Live is hosting a live rock performance with two bands. Fuse and Neon Knights will be taking the stage to perform, promising to keep audiences on their feet. Doors open at 8pm yet the live show is expected to begin a little later.

In Larnaca, another rock night is planned for Sunday. Savino Live invites Private Garden and Monkey Mind to perform a late show starting at about 11pm. If you want to end the week in a more dance mood, perhaps two of Limassol’s events will interest you.

Autobahn is hosting the next Brandy Sour event with three DJs taking over the decks. Patsas, Markus Eden and BillyD will be playing afternoon beats from 3pm until 8pm. Then, you can head over to Mason Bar for a Jazz Latin fusion by local band Macumba.

Formed in 2017, the band’s explosive repertoire includes original songs and some versions of Latin – Jazz that are certain to put you in a good mood. So, you don’t have to wait for the carnival vibes to take over.

Sousami Closing Party

Sousami closes for a few days and does so with a party with music by DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis. February 8. Sousami Bar, Limassol. 9pm-2am

Birthday with Alexia

Singer’s birthday concert singing jazz and gospel. February 8. RED.Music Stage, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tel: 99-059257

Retro Disco Night

60s,70s,80s and 90s party. February 8. Semeli Hotel, Nicosia. 9pm-2am. €8 including first drink.

Indie Rock Dance Party

Indie rock music by DJ Psych. February 8. STEPS Bar, Nicosia. 9.30pm

Fused Knights

Live performance by band Fused and Neon Knights. February 9. Downtown Live, Nicosia. 8pm. €10

Private Garden and Monkey Mind

2 bands play live. February 9. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10.30pm. €7

Brandy Sour Live

DJs Patsas, Marcus Eden and BillyD perform live. Feburary 9.Autubahn, Limassol. 3pm-8pm

Social Sundays with Macumba Latin-Jazz Cocktail

Live Latin-Jazz world music by local band Macumba. February 9. Mason Bar, Limassol. 9pm



