February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President chairs meeting on footie corruption

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades will head a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the issue of match fixing in football, a persistent problem that authorities have repeatedly failed to address over the years.

During the meeting, scheduled to start at 10.30am, the president will be briefed about the authorities’ efforts to tackle the problem.

The matter resurfaced recently following the arrival of several notices from European football governing body Uefa suggesting match fixing.

Some 80 such notices have been received over the past years but authorities have failed to resolve any of the cases.

One of the island’s biggest clubs, Omonia, has also come out in public claiming corruption in Cypriot football was rampant and championships could be bought. The club has so far failed to disclose any evidence it may have, despite being asked by the police.

All the Uefa notices show suspicious betting activity, usually in Asian markets where the identities of the punters cannot be determined.

The performance of certain referees over the years has also raised suspicions among clubs and fans.

The CFA has recently decided to use foreign officials in certain games, something it previously did in the 2009-2010 playoffs and some cup finals.


