Trilogy Limassol Seafront moves above ground level as work on all three towers progresses according to schedule

Just over eighteen months into construction, the concrete foundations of Trilogy’s two front towers – West Tower and East Tower – have been poured and both towers are now climbing above ground level. Piling of the North Tower has also been completed. Construction of the basement parking areas, waterproofing and piling of the Private Oasis are ongoing.

With secured financing and all permits issued, sales and reservations for the West and East Towers’ sea view apartments and offices have exceeded €150 million.

Cybarco Development’s CEO and Trilogy’s Executive Director, Michalis Hadjipanayiotou, commented on this latest milestone: “We are very pleased with the progress to date and with the level of professionalism, health and safety on site. Our Project Manager and Contractor are supervising pioneering works with international and local consultants on a 21,500m² plot, with over 200 workers and 16 sub-contractors. It’s a huge challenge but we are confident that Trilogy is setting new standards for high-rise developments in the Mediterranean. This project offers a unique investment in a prime location and at great value. It is the only destination to live, work and play on the island, so we fully expect interest for the properties to continue increasing as construction progresses. We aim to launch sales of the North Tower apartments this year.”

Trilogy Limassol Seafront is a €350 million mixed-use development being brought to fruition by a team of international experts including world-renowned Architects WKK and Thornton Tomasetti, structural engineers with projects like Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers and Jeddah Tower, the world’s tallest building at 1km, on their portfolio. A trio of shimmering beachfront towers with facilities of a five-star hotel and a bustling public plaza, Trilogy is destined to become a landmark address in Cyprus and the wider Mediterranean region.

For more information regarding Trilogy Limassol Seafront, contact 8000 50 30 or visit trilogylimassol.com


