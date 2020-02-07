February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning for strong winds remains in place

By Nick Theodoulou065

With winds of up to gale force 8-9 expected, the met office has issued a yellow storm warning, which will remain in place until 8:00am Saturday.

In the mountains, with altitude of around 1000 m and above, snow accumulations are expected. Snowfall of 10 cm is likely.

Travel conditions are expected to be difficult with bad weather likely to disrupt people’s plans, causing delays and road closures due to hail and snow.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 12C around the island and -1C in the higher mountains. They will drop to 1C in Nicosia, 3C near the coast and minus 7C in Troodos.

On Sunday it will continue much colder, bringing temperatures to levels well below what is normal for the time of the year.

Heavy rains and snowfall, not only in Troodos but also in the foothills, are forecast.

 


