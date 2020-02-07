February 7, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow warning issued as high winds to hit the island

By Annette Chrysostomou0379

With winds of up to gale force 8 expected, the met office has issued a yellow storm warning for Friday, which will remain in place until 9pm.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the area. The showers rate may exceed 35mm per hour while wind gusts may reach 8 Beaufort,” met officer Michalis Mouskos warned.

Snow fell during much of the night in the mountains, and the roads leading to Troodos are accessible only to vehicles with snow chains or 4×4 drives.

Due to landslides, one lane of the Louvara-Gerasa road is closed to traffic.

On Friday, temperatures will reach 16C around the island and 4C in the higher mountains. They will drop to 6C in Nicosia, 10C near the coast and minus 3C in Troodos.

On Saturday and Sunday it will be much colder, bringing temperatures to levels well below what is normal for the time of the year.

Heavy rains and snowfall, not only in Troodos but also in the foothills, are forecast for the weekend.

 


