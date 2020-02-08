A minute with Omiros Panayides Founder of OWK (Oi Wraioi Kypraioi) zine

Where do you live and with whom?

I live in Dali Nicosia, with my wife and 2 kids

What did you have for breakfast?

Kelloggs with chocolate

Describe your perfect day

A different day from yesterday

Best book ever read?

I would say Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi. The impact of that mixture of image and text through that simple monochromatic approach was incredible.

Best childhood memory?

Riding with my uncle in his KEO truck delivering beer orders to the hotels of Protaras and Ayia Napa, sometime in the late 80s.

What is always in your fridge?

Cold brew coffee

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

At the moment Monika is the top hit of the month but there is always the choice of that “stacked” cd in my car that is playing Oasis, Bob Dylan, The Verve, Soundgarden and Thin Lizzy.

What’s your spirit animal?

Never thought about it but according to www.spiritanimal.info and after ticking some boxes, my spirit animal is a Hummingbird. Sounds like a good choice.

What are you most proud of?

Nothing in particular. There is glory behind all the things we do. Big or small

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

This is a bit tricky. They’re too many. Maybe the ear cutting scene in Reservoir Dogs or Peters Sellers in The Party trying to feed the parrot with “Birdie Num Num”

If you could pick anyone at all to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would have a pint with the trio of Experimental Jetset in Amsterdam for sure. I have been following their work since early 2000 and they open up for me a new way of looking at things. If Sam Winston (one of my MA tutors) could join us also, that would be perfect 

If you could time travel where would you go?

I would go 500 hundred years ahead in the future and see how we evolved.

What is your greatest fear?

To be boring

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

It’s ok to fail your exams. “Life will out”

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Lying

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

24 hours with my family



