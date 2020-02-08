February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

All about the food

By Eleni Philippou00

Traditionally, Sundays in Cyprus are spent with family and friends, often around a table of food. This Sunday this unofficial tradition will come into play but instead of diving into Cypriot dishes, two venues are introducing Asian flavours mixed with great drinks and music.

Nicosia’s all-time-favourite cocktail bar Lost+Found Drinkery is spicing up this Sunday with the “real deal ramen” as their event is called. The L+F team along with Chef Avraam will be serving up Japanese dishes. Tonkotsu ramen, Junmai Daiginjo Sake and Highballs is what is on the menu. And while you sip your sake and dive into ramen bowls, Dr Cordoba will be blasting tunes to accompany the meal. Head over from 6pm when the feast begins.

Taking on another popular Asian cuisine, Limoncello Deli-Bar and 3 Forks Lab are diving into the Indian culinary world. Sophisticated avant-garde dishes in the form of street food is what they will be cooking, “always with a twist, always with fragments of purity, always with a contrast of flavor,” they say.

All dishes will be handcrafted from scratch in limited quantities, so guests are advised to be prompt in order to avoid disappointment. So, what will it be? A gastronomic trip to Japan or India?

 

Indian Taste meets Culture

Sophisticated avant-garde Indian dishes in the form of street food. By 3 Forks Lab and Limoncello Deli-Bar. February 9. Limoncello Deli-Bar, Nicosia. 12.30pm-4.30pm

The Real Deal Ramen

Japanese ramen, sake and highballs by the Lost+Found Drinkery team and Chef Avraam. February 9. Lost+Found Drinkery, Nicosia. 6pm-11pm


