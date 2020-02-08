February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CFA chief to brief Uefa on state of Cyprus football

By Peter Michael00
Cyprus Football Association President Giorgos Koumas

The head of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA), Giorgos Koumas, will be heading to the Uefa headquarters in Switzerland in the coming days to inform them about the status of Cyprus football, he said on Saturday.

Koumas said he would also inform the international football body about the latest unofficial CFA meeting and the government proposals to fix the issues plaguing the sport.

The CFA has recently decided to use foreign officials in certain games, something it previously did in the 2009-2010 playoffs and some cup finals.

Regarding the proposals, Koumas said they were ‘welcomed’ but that in the end ‘people involved in football would decide on the real solutions to the problems.’

On Friday, President Nicos Anastasiades announced at meeting on match-fixing he wanted to create a new deputy sports ministry, as part of a wider effort to tackle corruption in Cypriot football.

In addition to the creation of the new deputy ministry, the president also announced an independent sports authority. This new institution will try cases of corruption and match fixing, while enforcing the code of ethics.

Other measures include the recording and archiving of all second league games, as well as stricter enforcement of the 2017 match fixing law.

The government also met with officials in charge of football stadiums to discuss measures which will bring them in line with legislation to tackle fan violence.

So far however enforcement has been patchy. As it stands, authorities are able to discern who attended a match – but not exactly where they were supposed to be in the stadium.

Football in Cyprus has been marred by violence and hooliganism, which led to the introduction of fan cards. The aim was to deter such behaviour but also to be able to identify people involved.


