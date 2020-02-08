February 8, 2020

Family of Chinese woman killed in speedboat accident sues Cyprus for €2m – reports

The family of a 32-year-old Chinese woman killed in a speed boating accident in Akamas, Paphos three years ago has filed a €2 million lawsuit against Cyprus, reports said on Saturday.

According to daily Politis, the lawsuit has been brought against two other individuals as well, the boat operator and boat’s owner.  The family has invoked Article 7 of the Constitution, according to which every citizen has the right of life and physical integrity.  The woman’s family argues that the state and the people involved in the accident failed to protect her.

The woman was married to a Cypriot citizen and lived in Cyprus.  A couple, aged 35 and 37, and their two children, eight and 11, all permanent residents, had also been passengers on the vessel.

The family of the Chinese woman said they were not supported when they came to Cyprus to identify the body.

Among the evidence for the case, the attorney-general’s office will examine the report submitted by the shipping ministry, which investigated the accident.  The report includes issues with the boat the woman had been on, including the fact that it did not have proper insurance papers.  The report also included suggestions for the government on how to better monitor beaches.

Damage to the speedboat, suggested it had been traveling at excessive speed too close to the shore off Latchi and crashed into the rocks as a result, according to investigators.


