February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Four-day remand for drugs suspect

By Peter Michael00

A 24-year-old man from Nicosia was remanded for four days on Saturday on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to sell, police said.

According to authorities, the man was stopped by police for a check on Ledra Street in Nicosia but resisted and attempted to flee.

Police eventually stopped him, and during their examination, they found the man had five packages containing 78 grammes of cannabis and two grammes of cocaine, they said.


Related posts

Suspect in abduction of woman and infant arrested in Limassol (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

Larnaca police called to defuse car bomb

Staff Reporter

Fly-tipping inspectors on the prowl from next week

Gina Agapiou

Yellow warning for strong winds remains in place

Nick Theodoulou

MPs pass €60m guarantee for solar power farm

Nick Theodoulou

Claim that Soviets had role in Holocaust enrages Russian ambassador

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign