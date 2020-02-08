Influential German choreographers on film

On three dance-themed evenings this February, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus in collaboration with Egomio Cultural Centre presents four of the most significant and internationally influential German choreographers, Mary Wigman, Kurt Jooss, Pina Bausch and Sasha Waltz.

It’s not often that the spotlight is on real individuals from another art sector and this is what the Goethe-Institut Cyprus and the Egomio Culture Centre want to do – highlight German choreographers that influenced dance.

Between February 13 and 19, four films will be screened, shedding light on the life and work of the four dance legends, four of the most influential and internationally recognised German choreographers. First up is a 29-minute-long 1986 film about Mary Wigman My Life is Dance.

The film is not so much a biographical documentary, but rather an attempt to re-approach the work of the dancer and choreographer. It shows short dance quotes from Mary Wigman as well as from her pupils Harald Kreutzberg, Dore Hayer and Susanne Linke. Why Wigman?

“She made the new direction in dance between 1920 and 1935 known not only in Germany, but also in Europe and the USA,” explain the event organisers. “To this day her influence on modern dance is noticeable.”

Next, also on Thursday 13, is a film about Kurt Jooss, showing excerpts of his most important works, The Green Table, Metropolis, Pavane Auf den Tod einer Infantin, A ball in old Vienna and The Lost Son. Jooss is considered the founder of a new dance style, which was further developed by his students into the new German dance theatre.

On February 16, director Wim Wenders’ film will be screened showing the unique and inspiring art of the great German choreographer Pina Bausch, who passed in summer 2009, and takes the viewers on a visually breathtaking journey of discovery. He shows the legendary Ensemble Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch on stage, accompanies the dancers from the theatre into the city and the surrounding city parts of Wuppertal, which have been home and the centre for Bausch’s creativity for 35 years.

The final screening of the series, on February 19, is a portrait of Sasha Waltz. The dance ensemble Sasha Waltz & Guests is Berlin’s most important institution for contemporary dance, as the event organisers explain. It became famous for spectacular productions and sensational choreographies in empty spaces. At the opening of the New Museum the dancers moved from room to room and explored the empty building.

From the early years in Amsterdam to the founding of her own company, Sasha Waltz & Guests, which attracted attention with productions such as Avenue of Cosmonauts, to the legendary Body Trilogy and her opera productions, the film creates a panorama of the choreography work of Sasha Waltz.

All screenings will take place at Egomio Cultural Centre at 8pm.

Dance Film Screening Series

Film screenings on 4 of the most influential German choreographers. February 13-19. Egomio Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. In German and English



