February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Larnaca police called to defuse car bomb

By Staff Reporter00
Photo: CNA

Police were called to defuse a car bomb in Larnaca in the early hours of Saturday, they said.

A call was received at around 4am from the owner of the car in the Tsiakilero area saying that through their home CCTV system, they spotted a suspicious object on the front of the car.

Police and firefighters went to the owner’s home and found the object which turned out to be an improvised explosive device on the front of the vehicle.

An alarm went off at around 4am to the Larnaca Police, following information about a car bomb. A controlled explosion was done to remove it.

Investigations continue.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Fly-tipping inspectors on the prowl from next week

Gina Agapiou

Yellow warning for strong winds remains in place

Nick Theodoulou

MPs pass €60m guarantee for solar power farm

Nick Theodoulou

Claim that Soviets had role in Holocaust enrages Russian ambassador

Nick Theodoulou

Manhunt after suspected kidnap of woman and baby (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

President strikes back over EEZ partition claims

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign