February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Raab wants ‘ambitious’ Japan trade deal

By Reuters News Service00
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab shakes hands with with Japan's Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at British Embassy in Tokyo

BRITISH Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants an “ambitious” trade deal with Japan, after a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi, who asked Britain to end European Union restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Raab met Motegi in Tokyo during his first overseas trip following Britain’s departure from the EU, and as it negotiates its future relationship with Brussels and begins free trade talks with other major economies including the United States and Japan.

“With Foreign Minister Motegi I have discussed how we can deliver a new bilateral arrangement at least as high a standard, if not higher, and at least as ambitious as the EU-Japan Economic Partnership agreement,” Raab told reporters alongside Motegi.

The EU-Japan trade deal, which reduces tariffs across a raft of products, including Japanese autos, came into force a year ago.

Japan also wanted a rapid conclusion of trade talks, Motegi said

Motegi said he had asked London to lift import restrictions on Japanese food and other products that were imposed by Brussels after the nuclear accident at Fukushima in 2011.

The EU eased those regulations last year, but still insists on inspections and certificates of origin for some Japanese produce, such as sea food.

Tokyo may be better positioned to win concessions from London as Britain is eager to conclude agreements to replace those it benefited from as an EU member, and because the British economy carries less weight in negotiations than the bigger EU bloc.

Raab also sought to ease Japanese concern that the EU exit could result in trade friction with the rest of Europe. Japanese manufacturers such as Nissan Motor Co built plants in Britain because it offered a convenient gateway to the EU.

“I recognise that these businesses need certainty, which is why we seek to ensure that certainty as the U.K. forges a new partnership with the European Union,” he said.

Raab, who traveled to Japan from Australia, will stop in Singapore and Malaysia before returning to London.


Related posts

Fears that increased port charges will damage competitiveness of the shipping industry

Annette Chrysostomou

Men in Cyprus receive 38.2% higher pension than women

Annette Chrysostomou

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam quits after spying scandal

Reuters News Service

Banks need to step up efforts to tackle NPLs, CBC boss says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cold Turkey: investor exodus tests Erdogan’s economic experiment

Reuters News Service

Slight increase in new loans in Cyprus in 2019

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign