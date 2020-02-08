Rocking on

February 8, 2020

Before the Latin fever takes over in the lead up to the carnival, two special rock nights are planned in Larnaca at a venue that is the usual suspect for this type of gig. Savino Live is hosting four bands next Friday and Saturday for a rocking weekend.

On February 14, Savino Live is celebrating Valentine’s Day in its own way. Three bands will be taking the stage putting a special kind of show, “a Valentine’s Day massacre” as they say. Godblood, Crash N Burn and Idalion will be performing on the night with doors opening at 9pm. Idalion will kick off at 9.30pm, Crash N Burn will follow an hour later and Godblood will round up the show with their performance at 11.30pm.

Rock fans will need to save their energy for the next day as heavy rockers from Belgium, Cowboys & Aliens, are playing at Savino. The four-piece stoner rock band from Bruges was formed in 1996, they released four studio albums before falling into hiatus in 2006. The band reunited with the original lineup with a brand-new EP Sandpaper Blues Knockout before releasing another EP in 2014 Surrounded by Enemies that took them to numerous stages in Belgium, Holland and Germany.

Now, as they are about to launch their 5th album on March 15th called Horses of Rebellion, their gig at Savino will offer a teaser. Doors will open at 10pm and local band Isla Fortuna will take the stage first before Belgian rock takes over.

 

Cowboys & Aliens 

Heavy rockers from Belgium perform live. February 15. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm-3am. €15

Godblood Crash N Burn Idalion

3 bands play live in a ‘Valentine’s Day massacre’ performance. February 14. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €10

 

 


