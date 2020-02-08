February 8, 2020

Suspect in abduction of woman and infant arrested in Limassol (Update 2)

By Nick Theodoulou01878
Limassol police HQ

Police late Friday arrested a man wanted for the alleged abduction of his former girlfriend and her child earlier in the day, they said on Saturday.

He was located at a house in a Limassol village. The woman and child were in good health, police said on Saturday.

Alexis Mouzourides 28, was begin sought in connection with the suspected abduction of a 19-year-old woman and her 10-month-old baby after he reportedly forcibly entered a car with a 19-year-old woman and a baby inside and then drove off.

It is understood that the man intercepted the car in which the woman and baby were passengers, forced the driver out of the car and sped off. The incident happened at around 10.30am Friday.

The driver of the car was a friend of the woman and reported the incident to the police, saying that Mouzourides sped off in an unknown direction.

State media confirmed that Mouzourides is the former boyfriend of the 19-year-old woman.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, publishing a photo and details that could help in gathering information as to his whereabouts.

Limassol police immediately activated their crisis management centre, headed by the Limassol deputy police chief and CID around the district.

Shortly before 9.30pm Friday, police received information that the suspect was in a village in the Limassol district where the car he was using was parked.

Police, including hostage negotiators rushed to the area after the exact location of the suspect was identified, and he was arrested.

The woman and infant whom the suspect allegedly abducted were also located at the premises and taken to a police station where social services were called.
 

 


