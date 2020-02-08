February 8, 2020

Two day remand for suspected burglar and car thief

A 43-year-old man was remanded for two days by the Paphos court on Saturday on suspicion of breaking into a 75-year-old woman’s home in Peyia and stealing electrical appliances, and her car, police said.

According to authorities, the woman told police the home was broken into sometime between February 4 and 7, while she was abroad.

She said various items were stolen, along with her car worth approximately €2,500.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 43-year-old suspect following a witness statement against him.

The man was found by police at approximately 9pm on Friday night at his home.  Police searched the house and found the woman’s car keys, and they found the vehicle at a neighbouring house.

Police also found a large number of items which matched the woman’s description of her stolen possessions.

The man failed to provide sufficient answers to police questions, they said, and was taken into custody.

