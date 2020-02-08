February 8, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two remanded on suspicion of possessing cannabis

By Peter Michael00
Larnaca courthouse

Two men aged 25 and 64, were remanded for six days by the Larnaca district court on Saturday on suspicion of possessing 85 grammes of cannabis, police said.

According to authorities, just after 4pm on Friday, officers went to the suspects’ home with an arrest warrant following information they were possession of drugs.

Police said when the 25-year-old saw officers approaching, he attempted to flee and when he was eventually stopped by police, he allegedly attacked them.

They said that during a subsequent search of the house, they found a hiding-spot in the garden where they discovered three plastic bags containing in total 85g of dried cannabis after which they arrested the 64-year-old.

Police said the younger suspect confessed possessing the cannabis but the 64-year-old denies any involvement.

The 25-year-old is also facing charges of resisting arrest, and threatening a police officer.


Related posts

Family of Chinese woman killed in speedboat accident sues Cyprus for €2m – reports

Peter Michael

Four-day remand for drugs suspect

Peter Michael

Suspect in abduction of woman and infant arrested in Limassol (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

Larnaca police called to defuse car bomb

Staff Reporter

Fly-tipping inspectors on the prowl from next week

Gina Agapiou

Yellow warning for strong winds remains in place

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign