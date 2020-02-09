February 9, 2020

All Troodos roads closed for now due to heavy frost

Due to heavy frost, all roads to Troodos are closed to all vehicles, police said on Sunday morning. Also due to frost, the following roads are only open to 4X4 vehicles or those fitted with snow chains.
Amiantos- Karvounas
Trimiklini – Pelendri
Moniatis – Platres
Pera Pedi – Mandria – Platres
Pedoulas – Prodromos
Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria
Prodromos – Platres
Prodromos – Lemithou
Pedoulas – Kykkos
Kakopetria – Karvounas
On Sunday temperatures will be 8C inland, around 11C on the coasts and -4C on the higher mountains where there will be heavy frost and light snowfall. At night they will fall to 1C


