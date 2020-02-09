Athenian blues band in two Cyprus shows

A veteran five-piece funky blues band from Greece will be on the island next week for two shows that are sure to thrill blues enthusiasts. Blues Cargo with their funk, R&B and jazz colourings are set to deliver foot-stomping performances on Friday at Limassol’s Ravens Music Hall and Saturday at Nicosia’s DownTown Live.
“These guys are clearly in the vanguard of great Blues music in Greece,” Blues Blast Magazine said yet since their creation in 1987 they’ve spread their popularity beyond the borders of Greece and Europe. Now, continuing a vibrant career, the band is heading to Cyprus for the first time and it sounds like we are in for a treat.
“Blues Cargo offers evidence of Blues lessons well learned,” added Blues Revue magazine. “In their convincing live sets, the Athenians capture the feel and sound of contemporary Chicago-style Blues.”
In their 33-year continuously-active presence they have three original albums under their belt and have backed up famous American and European Blues musicians including Louisiana Red, Lurrie Bell, Big Time Sarah, Eddie C. Campbell and Guitar Shorty.
Band members Dimitris Ioannou, Sakis Tsinoukas, Nikos Skiadopoulos, Babis Tsilivigos and Yiannis Christopoulos are thrilled about their Cypriot debut. “We are truly excited to be playing to Cyprus audiences after 33 years,” said Ioannou. “You can expect the authentic Chicago Blues sound played from the heart, with elements of Soul and Funk grooves which will keep your feet moving!”
Kick starting the performances is our very own local blues band, The Zilla Project that will perform as an opening act before Blues Cargo put on a night full of funk and rhythm to remember.
Blues Cargo
5-piece blues band from Athens performs live. February 15. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 9pm.Tel: 99-614100. February 16. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 8pm. Tel: 99-810011. Part of the Hoodoo Nights CY. €15 presale and €20 at the door. Both shows will be strictly non-smoking and tickets can be bought online at https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/blues-cargo or at all Stephanis Electronics Stores.