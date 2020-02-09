February 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus’ energy strategy being pursued as planned, president says

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
President Nicos Anastasiades

Cyprus’ energy strategy is being pursued as planned, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

He also said that it was good will without preconditions that would dictate whether there would be a new  dialogue for a Cyprus solution.

Following a mass to celebrate Feast Day of St Maron in Nicosia, the president said that just because Turkey did not recognise the Cyprus Republic “we are not going to give up our state sovereignty so that the talks can resume”.

Asked to comment on statements made by Turkish officials that there should be a moratorium on Cyprus` energy programme for the dialogue to resume, Anastasiades said “goodwill dictates that we attend the dialogue”.

He said Turkey called Cyprus’ sovereign rights into question, and was violating international law “and these do not constitute good will or trust”.

Asked about possible developments after the Turkish Cypriot elections, he said this would become apparent after they were over. The elections will be held in April.

But the Greek Cypriot side also needed to take into consideration Turkey’s stance, he said.

Good preparation for a new Cyprus conference was needed, he said, and Turkey needed to proceed without any preconditions.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Crans-Montana brought Cyprus to brink of a settlement, former UN official says

Jean Christou

Nicosia’s bicommunal cockerel with a flock of fans (with video)

Nick Theodoulou

Turkey buys third drillship – reports

Jean Christou

Fannon: no winners if energy tensions continue or escalate

Jean Christou

Kyprianou insists Anastasiades discussed dividing up island’s EEZ

Jean Christou

Bids expected in 2020 for slew of Paphos projects, Karousos says

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign