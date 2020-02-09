February 9, 2020

Defence minister to discuss Turkey’s provocations with Israeli counterpart

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Defence Minister Savvas Angelides

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey’s provocations in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone will be discussed during a meeting Defence Minister, Savvas Angelides, will hold with his Israeli counterpart, Naftali Bennett, in Tel Aviv.

Angelides, who travels to Israel on Monday, will also discuss with Bennett ways to further enhance the bilateral ties between Cyprus and Israel, regional issues and issues related to energy security, as well as ways to tackle asymmetric threats, a press release issued on Sunday by the defence ministry said.


