February 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drunken man arrested after causing chaos in Paphos A&E, assaulting doctor

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos hospital

A 48-year-old man was arrested late on Saturday after allegedly assaulting a doctor at Paphos A&E while drunk, police said on Sunday.

They said an emergency call was received around 8pm on Saturday night and an ambulance was sent to the coastal road in Kato Paphos to transport a man to the hospital.

“During his admission to the A&E, the 48-year-old refused to work with on-duty physicians, shouting, causing concern and throwing various objects in the waiting room and in the examination room,” police said.

“He also struck out at hospital equipment, causing malicious damage. The 48-year-old, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol also hit a female doctor on her arm.”

He was arrested for committing common assault, intoxication and aggravated assault.


