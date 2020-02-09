February 9, 2020

Kyprianou insists Anastasiades discussed dividing up island’s EEZ

Last Thursday’s TV clash between Disy leader Averof Neophytou and Akel general-secretary Andros Kyprianou, has triggered a new ongoing confrontation between President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the main opposition party.

Both the president and his spokesman have denied the allegation raised by a journalist during the TV debate, which was repeated by Kyprianou, that Anastasiades had raised the possibility of dividing up the island’s exclusive economic zone with the Turkish Cypriots.

Kyprianou said at the time that he had heard the same allegation that Anastasiades had asked his close associates to draw up a study looking into this possibility. The government said it was a figment of some people’s imagination.

However Kyprianou repeated the claim in an interview with Politis on Sunday.

“It would be strange if there was no reaction to what was said. And to clarify what was said, the reporter said that he had this information and I said that I was aware of it too. I replied that I did indeed have such information, but I could not say publicly who gave it to me. I have remained silent for the length of time I have known it,” Kyprianou said.

He said the president had alluded to it publicly on two occasions, as he had when he spoke of a two-state solution.

“Your own newspaper [Politis] published a two-page report which showed – through the citation of specific facts – that Mr Anastasiades is discussing a two-state solution. Therefore, I do not accept to be told that it is a figment of my imagination,” Kyprianou added.


