February 9, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

By Staff Reporter00

Nicosia police arrested a 23-year-old man for possessing child pornography on Saturday, authorities said.

According to police, officers from the cybercrime unit received a tip from Europol and conducted an investigation at the 23-year-old’s home, after receiving a court-ordered warrant.

Police said their information showed the 23-year-old uploaded files depicting the sexual abuse of children to an internet database.

During their investigations, officers found two mobile phones and a laptop, which were seized.

An initial examination of one of the mobile phones found three archives containing images of children being sexually abused, police said.


Staff Reporter

