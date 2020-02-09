Nicosia’s bicommunal cockerel with a flock of fans (video)

Meet Kokos, the feathered survivor who has old Nicosians crowing with delight

By Nick Theodoulou

KOKOS the bicommunal cockerel has brought new life into a sleepy corner of Nicosia’s old town and amassed a flock of supporters.

The curious case of Kokos is thought to have sprung up about a year ago when he first made an appearance just south of the Green Line.

“Is he Greek Cypriot or Turkish Cypriot? Who knows? But we’re almost certain he came from the north,” said Giorgios, a veteran resident of the area and owner of a printing shop.

“About a year ago we started hearing the cockerel in the mornings and wondered what all the fuss was about,” he explained. “After a couple of days, I searched around and sure enough I found a rooster up a tree.”

Giorgos explained how he took Kokos under his wing.

“He seemed timid at first, but after offering him food and water, he came along,” Giorgos said.

And while the buffer zone in Nicosia has been abandoned for decades, wildlife has taken over where humans left off. Chief among those animals are a few packs of wild dogs.

Giorgos explained that around the time Kokos made an appearance there were disturbances in the Green Line and suspects it was wild dogs that chased Kokos out of his home in the north.

“We think maybe the dogs attacked a henhouse in the north, luckily the rooster escaped,” he said.

Hounded out of his home, Kokos’ misadventure has found him a new role heralding each day with his morning crow on this side instead of brooding over his hens.

An unlikely friend to the few remaining elderly shop owners in this part of the old city, Kokos has nestled in comfortably among them.

“He’s like a train. Once he starts, he won’t stop – even though sometimes we wish he would. Two in the morning, anytime, he’ll start,” Giorgos said affectionately.

By this point a small group of three elderly men from the neighbourhood had joined us and shared their stories of the cockerel, happy to hear that others were interested in their feathered friend.

Their message was clear: Kokos is a good egg, free range and certainly not cooped up.

“I help out at the church and cut the communion bread,” Andreas, who works at a restaurant nearby, told the Sunday Mail. “And then suddenly I notice there are no crumbs on the floor, where could they have gone I thought?”

Andreas explained that Kokos had actually made his way into the church and hoovered up the leftovers.

“I’ve seen everything in a church, you know – pigeons and cats – but certainly not a rooster.

“And then the priest tells me, go on – give him a nice chunk of bread, not just the crumbs,” Andreas said.

“After a few moments, the priest turns around, looks at the rooster and then back at me and says ‘Wait, you’re a chef, aren’t you?’”

We all had a laugh at the thought of Andreas putting Kokos in the cooking pot and Kokos crowed on cue.

As the cockerel raised his neck and hollered, the chef quipped: “he’s like the Hodja, facing Mecca, there’s competition!”

It was 10.30am and by this point the city sounds of downtown were in full swing. Carpenters’ blades buzzed and whirled off in the distance, two national guardsmen set off on their patrol and the men greeted familiar faces walking past.

Another Giorgos, a kafenion owner, has been working in the area since 1950. When he was nine, Giorgios was handed a camera and ran around town capturing any interesting events for a local newspaper.

Then, with the help of his mother, he opened up a coffee shop from where he still proudly serves the neighbourhood.

“The rooster is a good laugh,” the kafenion owner says. “People who come from out of town park around here to get to the shops in Ledra street,” he said. “And their kids run up asking about the cockerel.”

These few remaining elderly shop keepers in the old town have seen it all. From Cyprus as a British colony, to independence, the invasion, the relative abandonment of the old city and its recent revival.

For them the apparent anachronism of a cockerel in the heart of the capital roaming about takes them back to when they were young boys.

“We used to have pigs, pigeons and poultry back in the day, in the village. It’s funny seeing the cockerel here now, he’s good company,” said Giorgos the print shop owner.

But while Kokos has received a warm welcome from most in the neighbourhood and beyond, the cockerel has also ruffled some feathers.

The print shop owner explained that one resident has cried foul, going as far to inform the municipality of Kokos’ forays beyond the Green Line into southern Nicosia. And, of course keeping poultry in residential urban areas is not allowed.

This spurred residents in the area to put together a little shelter for the cockerel.

“It’s been a rainy season, so it’s good for him to have a shelter. He now also has a place to hide out,” one of them said, winking.

The three men explained that they don’t see the problem with the cockerel.

“He just eats a bit of bread, fruit and whatever else he can find, I don’t see the problem,” said Giorgos the printer. “And he gets on well with people, and even the cats.”

Long-term resident of the divided city – both north and south – church goer and observant of Mecca, Kokos is a complex if not understanding cockerel.

But his future may be far from certain.

“Personally, I haven’t heard of this cockerel, so I can’t say yet whether he is a problem or not,” Nicosia municipality spokesman Makis Nicolaides told the Sunday Mail.

While it’s unlikely Kokos the cockerel will end up in court, it has happened before.

In 2019, France rallied around a rooster named Maurice who had noise complaints filed against him. The bird was accused of noise pollution and causing a headache for a wealthy retired couple in their holiday home on the small French island of Oleron.

Maurice’s owner, Corinne Fesseau, won the court case – perhaps in part due to a Save Maurice campaign which garnered 140,000 online signatures.

Kokos doesn’t have the luxury of being the national animal of Cyprus, as Maurice did in France, but there is strong support within the community downtown to allow the cockerel to carry on with his adventures.



