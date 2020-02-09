February 9, 2020

TCs hits back at ‘fascist and racist’ comments by Turkish far-right leader

By Jean Christou
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

The Turkish Cypriot side on Sunday slammed “fascist and racist” comments by the leader of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli who criticised Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci for comments he made to the Guardian earlier in the week.

Akinci had said the Turkish Cypriots would not accept to be a minority of the Greek Cypriots, nor a slave to rulers in Turkey, and that they wanted independence and freedom.

Bahceli on Saturday called on Akinci to resign immediately over the comments. “Akıncı and his supporters should not forget that Cyprus is Turkish and will remain Turkish,” Hurriyet quoted Bahceli as saying.

He also accused the Turkish Cypriot leader of “continuously provoking” Turkey’s sensitivities and that he should move to “the Greek part” of the island if he continue his ‘scandalous attitude”.

A written statement on Sunday, Akinci’s spokesman Baris Burcu said Bahceli had spoken in “harsh and offensive language” insulting the Turkish Cypriot leader with a “fascist and racist approach”.

Burcu repeated what Akinci had told the Guardian about not wanting to be either a minority under Greek Cypriots, nor annexed by Turkey but rather were demanding “their rightful position with equality, security, and freedom ensuring their unique character and identity”.

“No one should feel uncomfortable with this position of the Turkish Cypriots and their fair and democratic right,” he added.

Turkey’s ruling AKP party also called on Akinci to apologise on Sunday, spokesman Omer Celik said.
In a post on his twitter account, the AKP spokesman the statements made by Akinci “contain insults” against Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots. “He must apologise for the disrespect he has shown against Turkey and the Turkish nation,” Celik wrote.


