February 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
CM Videos

A rooster in old Nicosia

By Theo Panayides01

We check out the story of a rooster who’s made his way across the Green Line and found a new home in a neglected part of old Nicosia, just by the checkpoint.

Read the full story at https://cyprus-mail.com/2020/02/09/nicosias-bicommunal-cockerel-with-a-flock-of-fans-video/

 

 


