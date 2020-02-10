February 10, 2020

‘Baby dowry’ scheme has helped over 1,200 families

The scheme covers the cost of nappies, bedding and baby equipment such as prams and cots

A total of 1,235 families have benefited from the state’s ‘baby dowry’ scheme since it was introduced in December 2017, the labour ministry announced on Monday.

The total cost between December 2017 and December 2019 came to €1,197,890 the ministry said. It will run until December 2023.

Each family benefitting from the scheme receives a package of basic consumer goods such as baby equipment, bedding, diapers and hygiene and baby-care items to a total value €1,649.

It includes among other things, a pram, a cot, a baby chair and nappies for 24 months, while families are also given a small monthly allowance to help with the purchase of baby food.

The ministry said the project aims to reduce material deprivation and tackle the risk of social exclusion for families at risk of poverty. It applies to those eligible for the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) scheme and others facing other socio-economic problems. Beneficiaries are families with one or more children born after January 1, 2017.

The ‘baby dowry’ project which has a budget of €3.6 million is co-funded by the government and the EU under the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD) from 2014 to 2020.

Interested parties can obtain an application form from their district labour office or from the website of the social welfare services www.mlsi.gov.cy . Applications must be submitted at social welfare offices, as specified in the application forms.

 


