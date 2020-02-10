February 10, 2020

Cyprus

Cavusoglu says Akinci ‘untrustworthy’ to work with

By Jean Christou0259
File photo: Mustafa Akinci with Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavsuoglu said on Monday he had never worked with such an untrustworthy politician as Mustafa Akinci, widening the Turkish Cypriot leader’s rift with Ankara as elections in the north loom in April.

Calls have come out of Ankara over the weekend for Akinci to resign over comments he made to British newspaper, the Guardian, where he said the Turkish Cypriots did not want to become a minority under the Greek Cypriots, nor be ruled by Turkey.

Cavusoglu weighed in on Monday during a joint news conference with his Slovenian counterpart saying: “I have never worked with such an untrustworthy politician,” in reference to Akinci. He promised to give “examples” in the coming days.

The Turkish minister said he had worked extensively with Akinci on Cyprus negotiations “and Turkey’s position on political equality and security is clear”, he said.

Cavusoglu said some Western countries had used anti-Turkey rhetoric as pre-election tactics but neither he, nor any Turkish Cypriot could have imagined “that a politician in the TRNC would use Turkey as election material”. Even in his sleep he could not have believed Akinci had started doing that he said.

“We [Turkey] are talking about the political equality of the Turkish Cypriots and he… prefers to attack Turkey. We have been through a lot in the negotiation process. I have never worked with such an untrustworthy politician. I’ll give examples in the next few days,” Cavusoglu added.

According to Cavusoglu, he saw “a lot of things unreliable actions” relating to Akinci’s behaviour after Crans-Montana.

“Such an unreliable politician does not fit with the Turkish Cypriot people,” he said.

 

More later


