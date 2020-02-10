Consumer body marks 30 years of classes informing public of their rights

Three of the upcoming sessions of classes run by the consumers’ association are about new developments in quality of life and care in the third age, which will be presented on Tuesday, while in the following weeks speakers will talk about European consumer laws and the quality of water and water pricing.

The school is introducing new topics every week, something which it has now done for 30 years, since 1990.

Another upcoming class is about consumers rights on the beaches. “Because everybody goes to the beach and it happens that they are charged €8 for an umbrella,” Maro Rossidou, who organises the sessions said. “That is not right. People have the right to know that the beach belongs to everybody. They should report to us so we can do something about it.”

Each session typically attracts 30 to 40 people depending on the subject.

“We start organising in the summer, in August and September, and the sessions run from October until May,” Rossidou explained. “Speakers are selected from government offices and private companies.”

There are 26 or 27 weeks of classes and those who attend all get a certificate of attendance at the end.

It is a great opportunity, Rossidou stressed, as “people can ask questions, and go away with all the answers by an expert. They can also say what their views are, and what changes they would like to see. People come from all the various ministries, such as the education ministry and the ministry of commerce, and from everywhere else. It is also a social thing, people meeting each other.”

As part of informing the public, the association also makes annual educational trips, visiting businesses and villages.

For this year, a trip to Paphos is planned, and the consumer organisation has many ideas on the topics, from a visit to a winery to the traditional production of trachana or cold meat, which is why it has not yet finalised the details.

Topics often vary according to new developments. “Last year, we had a big presentation to the British, the Paphos Third Age group, which about 70 to 80 people visited, on the Gesy.”

Ideally, the school should be operating in all towns, but due to the lack of resources it is currently centered mainly in Nicosia.

“You need volunteers, but also a room and technical facilities such as computers and projectors. But we are more than happy to give a presentation such as the one in Paphos, we can’t organise them on a regular basis,” Rossidou said.

Classes take place on Tuesdays from 5pm until 7.30pm at the University of Nicosia. For more information see the website of the consumer association https://www.cyprusconsumers.org.cy/ or call Maro Rossidou at 99-144661.



